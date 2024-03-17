One Asset Vision Co Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Asset Vision Co Limited's (ASX:ASV ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Asset Vision Co

The insider Babak Bigdeli made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.013). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Babak Bigdeli.

Babak Bigdeli purchased 42.12m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.04. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:ASV Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Asset Vision Co insiders own about AU$2.7m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Asset Vision Co Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Asset Vision Co shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Asset Vision Co and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Asset Vision Co.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

