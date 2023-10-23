One AST SpaceMobile Insider Raised Stake By 404% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AST SpaceMobile Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Employee & Independent Director Adriana Cisneros bought US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$5.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.93 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Adriana Cisneros was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that AST SpaceMobile insiders own about US$5.4m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AST SpaceMobile Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no AST SpaceMobile insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if AST SpaceMobile insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with AST SpaceMobile (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

