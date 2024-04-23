One Athira Pharma Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Athira Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATHA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Athira Pharma

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Chief Business Officer Andrew Gengos for US$192k worth of shares, at about US$3.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.09 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Gengos was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Andrew Gengos bought a total of 80.01k shares over the year at an average price of US$3.04. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Athira Pharma insiders own about US$6.0m worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Athira Pharma Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Athira Pharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Athira Pharma insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Athira Pharma (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

