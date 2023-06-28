One Avi-Tech Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Avi-Tech Holdings Limited's (SGX:1R6 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avi-Tech Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Eng Hong Lim for S$89k worth of shares, at about S$0.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Avi-Tech Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Eng Hong Lim.

Eng Hong Lim purchased 783.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Avi-Tech Holdings insiders own about S$21m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avi-Tech Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Avi-Tech Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Avi-Tech Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

