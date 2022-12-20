U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +8.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,036.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,223.75
    +30.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.20
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    +0.93 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2210
    +0.3570 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,575.38
    -216.63 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.59
    -2.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,310.01
    +72.37 (+0.27%)
     

One Bangkok Announces Strategic Leasing Partnership with CBRE and JLL to Bring to Market 'The Ultimate Workplace Ecosystem'

·9 min read

BANGKOK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok being developed by Frasers Property and TCC Assets, announced a strategic partnership with CBRE and JLL introduce the market to the first two office towers at the heart of Bangkok CBD. Offering a combined 200,000 sq. m. of lettable premium Grade A office space, Tower 4 and Tower 5 at One Bangkok will deliver a new approach to do business and set bold new standards for workplaces in Thailand.

One Bangkok Announces Strategic Leasing Partnership with CBRE and JLL to Bring to Market ‘The Ultimate Workplace Ecosystem’
One Bangkok Announces Strategic Leasing Partnership with CBRE and JLL to Bring to Market ‘The Ultimate Workplace Ecosystem’

Lim Hua Tiong, CEO of One Bangkok, said, "The future of the work is evolving, therefore Bangkok office buildings must tailor to the new trends. As a vertically integrated developer and asset manager with a proven track record of delivering the best office tenant experience in Bangkok, Frasers Property has a good understanding of what customers want to go beyond current market standards in terms of physical space, amenities, and services. By partnering with CBRE and JLL, global leaders in commercial real estate services with expansive networks, to act as strategic leasing partners, we will have an even deeper insight into the office asset class to deliver the ultimate workplace ecosystem of the future."

"The offices at One Bangkok emphasize health, well-being, sustainability, and quality in every detail. For these two office towers, we engaged world-renowned consultants to deliver beautifully designed,
high-performance environments with flexibility and efficiency for the best occupant experience. They are also the first office towers in Thailand underpinned by future-ready smart technology, targeting WiredScore and SmartScore certifications, and are designed for WELL Platinum certification, ensuring the physical and social environments will benefit the health, well-being, and performance of occupants. These attributes have already been recognized by the industry, with One Bangkok recently receiving the 'Best Office Development' award at the 17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2022 ceremony."

"We're confident in bringing these two office towers to the market now. Our most recent office development, The PARQ, is approaching 95% occupancy, having launched at the outset of the pandemic – and with a very strong tenant profile. This demonstrates that demand for the best office product remains very robust and One Bangkok is primed to meet the demand for premium quality office space." added Lim Hua Tiong

As global leaders in commercial real estate, CBRE and JLL have unmatched data, market intelligence, and agenda-setting research capabilities to support One Bangkok. Roongrat Veeraparkkaroon, Managing Director of CBRE Thailand, the local unit of the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, said, "We are convinced that One Bangkok is well-placed to meet the demand gap for modern office space."

Based on CBRE's experience of over 30 years in Bangkok's office market, we have found that the market has grown to put more importance on community, environment, and human wellness. From 2022 - 2025, Bangkok will see 1.17 million sq. m. of new office supply and many of these new projects will be registering for building certifications such as LEED and WELL. Buildings demonstrating that they can meet environmental and health standards will receive good responses from office occupiers, particularly those developed and managed by highly experienced teams with a proven track record of successful projects such as Frasers Property with FYI Center, Sathorn Square, Samyan Mitrtown, and The PARQ.

"In addition, many older buildings – those built before 2000 – are also increasingly registering for such certifications to remain competitive. This is partly due to the "flight to quality" demands from multinational corporations (MNCs) and agile workforces, who now expect a work environment that can combine a mix of flexible and efficient work, a healthy lifestyle, and a focus on well-being. These demands will shape how buildings are developed, determine what kind of amenities they come with, and put the industry on the road to sustainability and carbon neutrality. One Bangkok is a good example of new office developments that have thoughtfully incorporated these new features and will benefit from it." added Roongrat.

According to Michael Glancy, Country Head of JLL Thailand, a global professional services firm specializing in real estate, companies have been on a journey to reinvent the workplace for a number of years. Whilst this has been driven by technology and the need for more efficient, flexible, healthy, and sustainable spaces, the shift to hybrid work has become a marker of change in the workplace. It places greater emphasis on how companies can support employees' well-being and increase collaboration, a sense of belonging and productivity.

"There is a clear flight to sustainable quality buildings trend growing here in Bangkok and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. There are over four million sq. m. of occupiers who have been in the same office towers for over twelve years. Therefore, JLL anticipates leasing activity to continue to rise in the next two years as companies create their own version of the future of work to meet their employees' needs and attract them back to the office." said Glancy.

"One Bangkok has an array of offerings to meet occupiers evolving needs, which makes the project an attractive proposition. The specification of the office towers is top Grade A quality and is supported by limitless amenities and lifestyle services, connection to nature, inspiring art and culture, and seamless transit options – the epicentre of urban life." he added.

One Bangkok, located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 roads with direct linkages to the city's burgeoning mass transit systems, comprises workplaces of the future, a new retail loop, superlative residences, hotels with the finest five-star hospitality, a world-class live entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai of the 104-rai district. As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok aims to be the first project to be awarded LEED for Neighborhood Development Platinum certification in Thailand and WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.

Editor Note :

About One Bangkok

One Bangkok will be the largest integrated development in central business district and most comprehensive real estate project in Thailand, with an investment value of over THB120 billion, on the total land area of 104 rai, or 166,400 square meters. When fully completed, the project will include 5 premium Grade A office towers, 4 distinct retail precincts, 5 luxury and lifestyle hotels and 3 luxury residential towers operating under the core values of people-centric, sustainability and smart city living.

About Frasers Property Limited

About Frasers Property Limited Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multinational investor-developer-manager of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.2 billion as at 30 September 2022.

Frasers Property's multinational businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 20 countries and more than 70 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and is invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited

TCC Assets (Thailand) Company Limited (TCC Assets), established in 2013, is a fully integrated property development company, with a registered capital of ten billion baht. It is part of the TCC Group, one of the most well-known companies in Thailand. TCC Assets' investment model focuses on creating added value to assets through product and service development. TCC Assets, subsidiary company, and affiliated company focus on the development of residential real estate projects, office building and retail space, along with hotel business and services related to IT.

For more information on TCC Assets, please visit www.tccassets.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). The company has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE established an office in Bangkok in 1988, followed by its Phuket office in 2004. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including property sales and leasing; investment management; appraisal and valuation; strategic research and consulting property management; facilities, transaction and project management. Please visit our website at www.cbre.co.th.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.co.th.

SOURCE One Bangkok

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

    A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • Will Devon Energy Recover After Its Recent Drawdown?

    Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Why AT&T Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Shriveled Today

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) might be the company that operates "The Happiest Place on Earth," but its stock didn't produce much joy on Monday. It fell in excess of 4%, a notably worse performance than the 0.9% dip of the S&P 500 index, due to the perceived underperformance of a prominent new film. Across the film's all-important opening weekend, it grossed $134 million in domestic ticket sales.

  • Semiconductors: A Tale of Haves and Have-nots

    The semiconductor space has contracted over the past year. In this article, we will dissect which semi conductors are leading and which are lagging.

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Bloomberg now expects 2023 to be one of the worst years for the world economy since 1993. But don't panic — here are 3 stocks to help protect you from the pain

    The outlook isn’t pretty. Prepare your portfolio.

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it’s attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Tesla stock downgraded over Musk-Twitter risk

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares amid analyst downgrades and investor concerns linked to Elon Musk's new focus on Twitter, while also discussing Senator Elizabeth Warren's own qualms with the CEO's ownership of the social media platform.

  • CEO and CFO of Denver-based natural gas giant resign amid Phillips 66 merger offer

    The Houston oil giant offered to buy complete ownership of the Denver business in August. Things had been quiet until the top exec departures were revealed.

  • Why Fast-paced Mover Global Partners LP (GLP) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

    Global Partners LP (GLP) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.