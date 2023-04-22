One Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BECN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beacon Roofing Supply

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Martin Harrell for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$55.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$60.08. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Beacon Roofing Supply share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Martin Harrell was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Martin Harrell bought a total of 12.86k shares over the year at an average price of US$58.34. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Beacon Roofing Supply Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Beacon Roofing Supply insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Beacon Roofing Supply Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Beacon Roofing Supply shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Beacon Roofing Supply.

