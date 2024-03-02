One Beng Kuang Marine Insider Raised Stake By 12% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Beng Kuang Marine Limited's (SGX:BEZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Beng Kuang Marine Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jiunn Yong was the biggest purchase of Beng Kuang Marine shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.077. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Jiunn Yong was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Jiunn Yong bought a total of 1.95m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.07. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Beng Kuang Marine Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Beng Kuang Marine insiders own 52% of the company, worth about S$8.0m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beng Kuang Marine Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Beng Kuang Marine insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Beng Kuang Marine and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

