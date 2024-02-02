One Biodesix Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Biodesix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BDSX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Biodesix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jack Schuler bought US$217k worth of shares at a price of US$1.71 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.11. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Jack Schuler bought 329.03k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$1.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Biodesix Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Biodesix insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Biodesix Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Biodesix shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Biodesix insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Biodesix (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

