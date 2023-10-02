One Blue Label Telecoms Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Looking at Blue Label Telecoms Limited's (JSE:BLU ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Blue Label Telecoms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Mark Levy bought R3.8m worth of shares at a price of R2.85 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of R2.97 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Mark Levy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Blue Label Telecoms

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 35% of Blue Label Telecoms shares, worth about R906m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blue Label Telecoms Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Blue Label Telecoms. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blue Label Telecoms. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Blue Label Telecoms (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

