One Bradda Head Lithium Insider Raised Stake By 12% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (LON:BHL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bradda Head Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Deputy Chairman James Mellon for UK£360k worth of shares, at about UK£0.045 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.015). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was James Mellon.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Bradda Head Lithium

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bradda Head Lithium insiders own 33% of the company, worth about UK£2.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bradda Head Lithium Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bradda Head Lithium shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Bradda Head Lithium insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bradda Head Lithium has 5 warning signs (4 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

