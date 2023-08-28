One Breville Group Insider Raised Stake By 23% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Breville Group Limited's (ASX:BRG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Breville Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Breville Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Deputy Chairperson & Lead Independent Director Lawrence Myers for AU$578k worth of shares, at about AU$19.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$24.60), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Breville Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Breville Group insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about AU$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Breville Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Breville Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Breville Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Breville Group.

