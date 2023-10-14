One Brooks Macdonald Group Insider Raised Stake By 107% In Previous Year

Looking at Brooks Macdonald Group plc's (LON:BRK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brooks Macdonald Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Benjamin Thorpe for UK£258k worth of shares, at about UK£18.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£17.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Benjamin Thorpe. Notably Benjamin Thorpe was also the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Brooks Macdonald Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.0m worth of Brooks Macdonald Group stock, about 0.4% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Brooks Macdonald Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brooks Macdonald Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Brooks Macdonald Group insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Brooks Macdonald Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

