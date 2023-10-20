One Cake Box Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Cake Box Holdings Plc's (LON:CBOX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cake Box Holdings

The Chief Commercial Officer & Director Jaswir Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£59k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.17 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£1.44), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Cake Box Holdings insiders own 31% of the company, worth about UK£18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cake Box Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cake Box Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Cake Box Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cake Box Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Cake Box Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

