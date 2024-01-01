One Camino Minerals Insider Raised Stake By 40% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Camino Minerals Corporation's (CVE:COR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Camino Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jay Chmelauskas bought CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.06 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.07. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:COR Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2024

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Camino Minerals insiders own about CA$1.3m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Camino Minerals Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Camino Minerals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Camino Minerals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

