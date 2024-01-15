One Carnavale Resources Insider Raised Stake By 66% In Previous Year

Looking at Carnavale Resources Limited's (ASX:CAV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carnavale Resources

The insider Phillip Coulson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$354k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.002 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.005), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Phillip Coulson bought a total of 221.37m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.0025. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:CAV Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 31% of Carnavale Resources shares, worth about AU$5.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Carnavale Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Carnavale Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Carnavale Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Carnavale Resources is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

