One Centurion Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Centurion Corporation Limited's (SGX:OU8 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Centurion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Joint Chairman of the Board Kim Kang Loh for S$566k worth of shares, at about S$0.34 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.40. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Centurion insiders own about S$69m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Centurion Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Centurion shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Centurion and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Centurion (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

