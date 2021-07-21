U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.25
    +20.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,609.00
    +209.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.25
    +24.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.20
    +21.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    +0.87 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.21 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    -3.81 (-16.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0790
    +0.2190 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,843.77
    +1,134.22 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.42
    +38.22 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.38
    +107.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

This year's market, explained in one chart: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Udland
·Anchor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Growth, value, and rates — all in one place

It was a Turnaround Tuesday on Wall Street yesterday. 

After a brutal sell-off to start the week, each of the major averages gained nearly 2% on the week's second trading day. A solid rebound after a decline in markets on Monday that perhaps felt worse than it really was. 

But Tuesday's market action also served as a textbook example of the biggest trend we've seen sweeping markets over the last few months: waxing and waning confidence in the "reflation trade" that powered markets higher through the first part of the year. 

The reflation trade essentially calls for higher interest rates due to faster economic growth. As part of this trade, in the stock market we see sectors like Financials (XLF), Materials (XLB), and Industrials (XLI) outperform Technology (XLK), small caps beat large caps, and value besting growth. 

And while these trends can seem to be throwing a lot at the wall, Jonas Goltermann at Capital Economics put these themes together in one clean chart. Published in a note to clients on Tuesday, the firm's senior economist highlighted the relative performance of the Nasdaq (^IXIC) against the Russell 2000 (^RUT) compared to the yield on the 10-year Treasury. 

The simplest way to think about this chart is that when investors are more upbeat about the economy, they are less excited about tech stocks and vice versa. In many ways, this chart can tell the entirety of any one day's market story. 

The relationship between growth stocks and Treasury yields has been at the center of making sense of financial markets moves in the COVID era. (Source: Capital Economics)
The relationship between growth stocks and Treasury yields has been at the center of making sense of financial markets moves in the COVID era. (Source: Capital Economics)

"The recent shifts in equity markets more generally are at least broadly consistent with the risk-off tone in bond and currency markets," Goltermann wrote. "Overall, they suggest a wider reassessment of the 'reflation trade' is now well underway, driven by growing concerns about the strength of the economic recovery amid the renewed spread of COVID-19." 

Goltermann noted the 10-year Treasury bond yield (^TNX) and the outperformance of small caps have given back about half the gains they saw this past winter — when we were at "peak reflation" amid hopes for faster growth, a swift vaccine rollout, and broad vaccine uptake at highs. 

"Given the renewed uncertainty about the pandemic and the extent to which that may hold back the economic recovery, that may not seem unreasonable," Goltermann added. 

The future of this relationship, of course, is no sure thing. 

On Tuesday, the Russell 2000 outperformed the three major averages, rising almost 3% versus a 1.57% gain for the Nasdaq. The 10-year yield, meanwhile, settled at 1.21% after hitting 1.15% earlier in the session. 

Exactly as we'd expect — rates up, value up.

But we've seen an increasing number of economists in our inbox argue that a more downbeat outlook for growth in the near-term should send yields higher, because this would delay a policy change from the Federal Reserve. An argument that essentially calls for the Nasdaq and the 10-year yield to start trading in tandem rather than inversely. 

But before anyone can try to predict what happens next in markets, we have to be clear about what's happening today. And this chart helps everything make sense. 

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  •  8:30 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended July 16 (+16.0% during prior week)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • Anthem (ANTM) is expected to report adjusted losses of $3.84 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion

  • Nasdaq (NDAQ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share on revenue of $824.85 million

  • Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $9.28 billion

  • Harley-Davidson (HOG) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion

  • Verizon (VZ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion

Post-market

  • Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is expected to report adjusted losses of 17 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion

  • Whirlpool (WHR) is expected to report adjusted losses of $5.90 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion

  • Texas Instruments (TXN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion

  • Equifax (EFX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion

Top News

Netflix beats expectations for new subscribers, misses on guidance [Yahoo Finance]

Chipotle Q2 earnings blew away Wall Street's estimates, boosted by spike in restaurant sales [Yahoo Finance]

United Airlines revenue tops estimates as travel rebounds, sees Q3 turning point [Yahoo Finance]

European markets rise as UK government borrows another $31B [Yahoo Finance UK]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Bezos thanks Amazon customers who 'paid' for space flight, sparking criticism from Sen. Warren and AOC

Delta variant: ‘A perfect storm is brewing’ in certain parts America, health official explains

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO unveils revamped nearly 100,000-square-foot NYC flagship store

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks claw back prior day’s losses, post gains of nearly 2% in bargain-hunting rally as COVID fears wane

    Suddenly spiking COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated have raised questions about the recovery.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • Google-Backed Startup XtalPi Taps Goldman to Seek Fresh Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- XtalPi, an artificial intelligence drug discovery company, is weighing a new funding round ahead of a potential initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Alphabet Inc.’s Google-backed startup is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as it seeks to raise about $300 million to $400 million through a private placement, tapping both existing and new investors, the people said. The latest round could boost the company’s valuation to about $1.9 billio

  • Sneakers aren’t the only hot sellers in the resale market: StockX

    The online marketplace StockX is out with its midyear report, showing that the powerhouses of the sneaker game have some competition when it comes to the resale market.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steven A. Cohen, born on June 11, […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures inch higher after big rally, COVID remains focus

    The market is being whipsawed by expectations of a strong recovery, and jitters over rising COVID-19 cases.

  • FTSE 100 rises as UK government borrows another £22bn

    As markets digest public borrowing figures, all eyes are still on rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

  • Stock market is at risk of a correction if this happens amid the spread of the Delta variant

    This veteran strategist outlines a key risk to markets that investors would be wise to watch closely.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s analysts know that buying low is part of a winning stock strategy, and they’ve been looking for stocks that are low – undervalued, and possibly hitting bottom. It’s the first step in an old formula for success, with the next, of course, being to sell high. Some recent picks from the analyst corps, pulled up via the TipRanks platform, may raise eyebrows. These are stocks new to the public trading markets, but they already have two attributes that may endear them to risk-tolerant inv

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • Meme Stocks GameStop and AMC Bounce Back. Short Sellers Got Burned Again.

    GameStop and AMC both reached their highest close since July 9 but short sellers had losses along the way.

  • AMC Entertainment shares up almost 25% as trading volume climbs

    Shares in AMC Entertainment closed up 24.5% on Tuesday after a late session volume spike boosted the cinema operator which has been a big focus on social media. AMC shares ended the session at $43.09 after rising as high as $44.39. While the volatile stock was up sharply throughout the trading day it picked up more steam during the last hour of trading when it surpassed $40 for the first time since July 13.

  • 10 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. Inflation fears and a dramatic drop in the prices of cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks have hit growth stocks. […]

  • Plug Power: Much to Like but the Risk/Reward Is Balanced

    There’s a lot to like about the progress being made at Plug Power (PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell specialist has a growing list of big-name customers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and General Motors with a 5th marquee name expected to be added shortly. Over the past year, the company has also expanded its global reach and now has joint ventures (JVs) with South Korea’s SK Group,Renault and the Spanish renewable energy producer Acciona. It’s a big change, says Piper Sandler’s Pearce Hamm

  • Why Alcoa Stock Popped Today

    Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares shot through the roof on Tuesday, jumping as high as 10.7% as of 2:40 p.m. EDT. With yet another analyst joining the bandwagon who believes Alcoa shares have significant upside ahead, more and more investors are betting on the stock. Morgan Stanley turned bullish about the metals and mining sector in June and singled out Alcoa as a top pick.

  • Novartis profit tops expectations as pandemic impact ebbs

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis beat second-quarter sales and profit expectations on Wednesday, while keeping its 2021 guidance unchanged, as disruption from the coronavirus pandemic waned. Finance chief Harry Kirsch told reporters that the pandemic was still weighing, for instance, on cancer patients' diagnostic rates, which crimped sales of products sold via hospitals. Novartis boosted core net profit by a fifth to $3.72 billion.