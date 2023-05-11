One China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Insider Raised Stake By 25% In Previous Year \

Looking at China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (SGX:BKV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Shenshan Orchard Holdings

The Executive Director Chichun Zhao made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$463k worth of shares at a price of S$0.27 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.18). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Chichun Zhao was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of China Shenshan Orchard Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. China Shenshan Orchard Holdings insiders own about S$8.3m worth of shares (which is 58% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China Shenshan Orchard Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like China Shenshan Orchard Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, China Shenshan Orchard Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

