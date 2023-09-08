One Consumer Portfolio Services Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CPSS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Consumer Portfolio Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gregory Washer for US$70k worth of shares, at about US$7.83 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.77. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Consumer Portfolio Services insiders own 35% of the company, worth about US$66m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Consumer Portfolio Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Consumer Portfolio Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Consumer Portfolio Services insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Consumer Portfolio Services you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

