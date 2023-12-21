One CytoMed Therapeutics Insider Raised Stake By 46% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited's (NASDAQ:GDTC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CytoMed Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Chee Kong Choo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$750k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.33. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the CytoMed Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Chee Kong Choo was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does CytoMed Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 19% of CytoMed Therapeutics shares, worth about US$8.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The CytoMed Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CytoMed Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CytoMed Therapeutics. Be aware that CytoMed Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

