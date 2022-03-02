U.S. markets closed

One Day CASS Online Course: Recognise the FCA's Concerns Regarding Client Assets - May 20th, 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CASS - Managing Client Money and Assets" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

We offer a unique opportunity to complete this programme remotely via a live virtual and interactive class on 20 May 2021, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. UK time. The course is conducted by a senior expert with over 20 years of experience.

Our online classes are so much more than just a webinar - they provide an interactive experience where you will be able to get your questions answered in real-time by our senior experts and have discussions with other participants. You will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate on completion. The collapse of Lehman Brothers exposed a multi-billion shortfall in segregated client accounts, forcing much stricter rules on how a firm should separate client money from its own cash.

In 2014 the FCA reviewed the client assets regime and made material changes to the rules. The aim was and is to continue to offer better protection and speed up the recovery of client assets if the business collapses.

The subject of Client money and Client assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US banks London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.

This very practical 1-day course conducted by an expert with over 20 years of experience within the sector will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them. Y

ou will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations in order to stay compliant.

What will you learn

By the end of this course you will learn about:

  • Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets

  • Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money

  • Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset responsibilities

  • Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in the light of the enhanced CASS regulation

  • Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation

  • Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice

Main topics covered during this training

  • The background to client asset protection

  • CASS rules, scope and significance

  • Defining client money and assets

  • Defining CASS firm

  • CASS Resolution Pack

  • Common issues with managing clients money and assets

  • Record keeping and reporting requirements

  • Reconciliation requirements

  • Governance process

Key Topics Covered:

CASS fundamentals

  • Understanding the background and drivers to CASS?

  • An insight into FCA principles and objectives

  • FCA enforcement

  • CASS rule and Guidance

High level requirements

  • Protection of clients' needs

  • Identification of money and assets

  • Segregation of accounts and required documentation

  • Acknowledgement of trust letters

  • Reconciliation arrangements

  • Reporting requirements and responsibilities

FCA requirements

  • Practical application of the rules

  • Client money distribution

  • Client assets and custody reconciliation

  • Mandates (written and non-written)

The importance of oversight and reporting

  • The FCA CASS unit

  • Allocating CASS operational oversight functions - CF10a

  • Client money and Asset return (MAR)

  • CASS resolution pack

Introducing systems and controls

  • Implementing policies and procedures

  • Third party agreements: service level agreements and KPIs

  • Management information

  • The governance role

Action planning

Consider how your firm's policies, processes and procedures can be enhanced to ensure they continue to support an effective and compliant CASS regime
Summary and course close

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhrmg4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-day-cass-online-course-recognise-the-fcas-concerns-regarding-client-assets---may-20th-2022-301494172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

