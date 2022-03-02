One Day CASS Online Course: Recognise the FCA's Concerns Regarding Client Assets - May 20th, 2022
DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CASS - Managing Client Money and Assets" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We offer a unique opportunity to complete this programme remotely via a live virtual and interactive class on 20 May 2021, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. UK time. The course is conducted by a senior expert with over 20 years of experience.
Our online classes are so much more than just a webinar - they provide an interactive experience where you will be able to get your questions answered in real-time by our senior experts and have discussions with other participants. You will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate on completion. The collapse of Lehman Brothers exposed a multi-billion shortfall in segregated client accounts, forcing much stricter rules on how a firm should separate client money from its own cash.
In 2014 the FCA reviewed the client assets regime and made material changes to the rules. The aim was and is to continue to offer better protection and speed up the recovery of client assets if the business collapses.
The subject of Client money and Client assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US banks London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.
This very practical 1-day course conducted by an expert with over 20 years of experience within the sector will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them. Y
ou will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations in order to stay compliant.
What will you learn
By the end of this course you will learn about:
Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets
Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money
Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset responsibilities
Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in the light of the enhanced CASS regulation
Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation
Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice
Main topics covered during this training
The background to client asset protection
CASS rules, scope and significance
Defining client money and assets
Defining CASS firm
CASS Resolution Pack
Common issues with managing clients money and assets
Record keeping and reporting requirements
Reconciliation requirements
Governance process
Key Topics Covered:
CASS fundamentals
Understanding the background and drivers to CASS?
An insight into FCA principles and objectives
FCA enforcement
CASS rule and Guidance
High level requirements
Protection of clients' needs
Identification of money and assets
Segregation of accounts and required documentation
Acknowledgement of trust letters
Reconciliation arrangements
Reporting requirements and responsibilities
FCA requirements
Practical application of the rules
Client money distribution
Client assets and custody reconciliation
Mandates (written and non-written)
The importance of oversight and reporting
The FCA CASS unit
Allocating CASS operational oversight functions - CF10a
Client money and Asset return (MAR)
CASS resolution pack
Introducing systems and controls
Implementing policies and procedures
Third party agreements: service level agreements and KPIs
Management information
The governance role
Action planning
Consider how your firm's policies, processes and procedures can be enhanced to ensure they continue to support an effective and compliant CASS regime
Summary and course close
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhrmg4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-day-cass-online-course-recognise-the-fcas-concerns-regarding-client-assets---may-20th-2022-301494172.html
SOURCE Research and Markets