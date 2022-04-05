One Day Left To Buy Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) is about to go ex-dividend in just day or so. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Mondi investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.65 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mondi stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of £15.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Mondi's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Mondi's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 58% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Mondi earnings per share are up 3.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Mondi has delivered an average of 9.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Mondi for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Mondi paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Mondi's dividend merits.

So while Mondi looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Mondi has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

