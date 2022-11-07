One day all tech news will merely be updates to Twitter moderation policies
Stocks are up around the world, which is a nice thing to wake up to. Crypto prices are down a smidgen, but nothing major
There's FTX-Binance drama afoot, in case that's your jam.
On the Twitter beat, in the wake of rehires Musk is tweaking his work on moderation policies regarding impersonation, verification appears to be on hold, and more.
PhotoRoom raised $19 million, the Unity megadeal is complete, no matter what we thought about it, and Yassir just raised $150 million from Bond. Has Bond been quiet lately? Not sure but dang, this round was a big one.
There's an election tomorrow in America.
