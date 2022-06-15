U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.50
    +30.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,592.00
    +217.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,414.75
    +100.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.80
    +16.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.68
    -0.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.93 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6440
    -0.8360 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,459.98
    -2,292.43 (-10.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.23
    -39.02 (-8.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.04
    +75.58 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

One Day Virtual Management Skills Training Course: August 15, 2022 - Examine the Ways to Overcome Challenges in Communication, Supervision, Inclusion and Accountability

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Management Skills Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive training course will examine the ways to overcome challenges in communication, supervision, inclusion and accountability.

Every manager wants to lead a group of high performing, productive and motivated professionals, who in turn want good working relationships with colleagues, co-workers and managers. But how can this best be achieved when working virtually and online most of the time...?

The programme will be based on recent research and latest best practice on how to lead, direct and interact with your team virtually, including freelance and overseas staff.

Key topics will include:

  • Communicating effectively for clarity and rapport

  • Maintaining focus, priorities and production

  • Managing employees for responsibility and accountability

  • Task and time management for you and your staff

  • Maintaining team relationships and motivation

  • How to spot and improve low morale and mental health

  • Maximising online collaborative working

Why you should attend

  • Discuss technology and online skills for remote, virtual and online team working

  • Learn how to grow, develop, coach and train your team for the online only challenge

  • Examine proven techniques and new methods to improve staff productivity and output - working from home and remotely

  • Discuss methods to make your online meetings really work

  • Create a new vision with focused goals and a clear online communication strategy

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for all team leaders, supervisors and managers. It will also be of interest to HR professionals, project managers and senior policymakers

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: Lead and manage in a fully online work environment

  • The reality of online and virtual team working

  • How to set routines and expectations for online working

  • Introduction to key technological tools and working patterns

  • Setting the standards for effective work-life balance

  • Increasing your focus on empathy, involvement and well-being

  • Training and developing employees to work more effectively

  • Practical exercise: How different personality types can work best virtually

Module 2: Building your results using new thinking and behaviours

  • How to track hours worked, attendance and other basic measures of productivity

  • Working in different time zones

  • How to avoid online meeting, chat and email overload

  • Using simple tools for quick video and visual communications

  • Effective collaboration on documents and spreadsheets

  • Practical exercise: How to create a standard daily, weekly, monthly routine

Module 3: Making online meetings really work - part 1

  • The 5 key differences between live and online meetings

  • Getting the right equipment and the environment correct

  • Structuring the various phases of the meeting and agenda setting

  • Adopting the right tone and structure for online events

  • How to integrate meeting in person and face to face events

  • Practical exercise: Using slides, group discussion and managing time in online meetings

Module 4: Making online meetings really work - part 2

  • How to change the way you speak and present for online communication

  • The 10 most common errors when hosting an online meetings

  • Developing your online projection skills for online communication

  • Using proven techniques to gain interaction between people

  • Dealing with distracted and multi-tasking attendees

  • Ways of controlling flow and time in an online meeting

  • Practical exercise: Encouraging participation from all attendees

Module 5: Building flexibility, skills and improvements

  • How to flexible work hours and different working patterns

  • Training and developing employees to work more effectively

  • Personaliity styles and response to stress, change and the new normal

  • Implementing and delivering virtual team training

  • Methods for managing meetings according to different time zones

  • How to select and recruit the right people for your online team

  • Practical exercise:How to build a virtual team culture

Module 6: Achieving high levels of productivity

  • Stress handling techniques for you and your employees

  • Well-being, staff development, motivation and engagement in a post-covid world

  • Enhancing team effectiveness during stress

  • Communicating effectively online for clarity and rapport

  • Maintaining focus, priorities and production

  • Managing employees for responsibility and accountability

  • Task and time management for you and your staff

  • Maintaining team relationships and motivation

  • Practical exercise: How to spot and improve low morale and mental health and build resilience

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oq2rl


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Exclusive-China's Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in video streaming firm iQIYI -sources

    China's internet search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, said those two people and another two sources familiar with the matter.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBid

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Oil prices climb, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In a volatile session, Brent crude futures for August were up 46 cents, or 0.4%, at $121.63 a barrel as of 0642 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9% decline on Tuesday. Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • Oil Fluctuates Ahead of Fed Meet That’s Expected to See Big Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see further monetary tightening to combat rising US inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapWest Texas Int

  • Rivian pushes back deliveries of its R1S SUV once again

    Customers who pre-ordered the electric SUV received the news by email.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Dragged Into $1 Million Lawsuit Over Son’s Car Accident

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps as LNG Plant Shutdown Strands Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures plummeted and European prices surged after the operator of a key Texas export terminal said it may take three months to partially restart the facility following a fire last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’

  • Here's How to Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk

    A successful retirement means living out your days happily without running out of money. Longevity risk can throw a wrench in your retirement plans with the possibility of outliving your funds. The good news is that you can factor this risk … Continue reading → The post Protect Your Retirement From Longevity Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.