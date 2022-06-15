One Day Virtual Management Skills Training Course: August 15, 2022 - Examine the Ways to Overcome Challenges in Communication, Supervision, Inclusion and Accountability
This interactive training course will examine the ways to overcome challenges in communication, supervision, inclusion and accountability.
Every manager wants to lead a group of high performing, productive and motivated professionals, who in turn want good working relationships with colleagues, co-workers and managers. But how can this best be achieved when working virtually and online most of the time...?
The programme will be based on recent research and latest best practice on how to lead, direct and interact with your team virtually, including freelance and overseas staff.
Key topics will include:
Communicating effectively for clarity and rapport
Maintaining focus, priorities and production
Managing employees for responsibility and accountability
Task and time management for you and your staff
Maintaining team relationships and motivation
How to spot and improve low morale and mental health
Maximising online collaborative working
Why you should attend
Discuss technology and online skills for remote, virtual and online team working
Learn how to grow, develop, coach and train your team for the online only challenge
Examine proven techniques and new methods to improve staff productivity and output - working from home and remotely
Discuss methods to make your online meetings really work
Create a new vision with focused goals and a clear online communication strategy
Who Should Attend:
This course will be relevant for all team leaders, supervisors and managers. It will also be of interest to HR professionals, project managers and senior policymakers
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Lead and manage in a fully online work environment
The reality of online and virtual team working
How to set routines and expectations for online working
Introduction to key technological tools and working patterns
Setting the standards for effective work-life balance
Increasing your focus on empathy, involvement and well-being
Training and developing employees to work more effectively
Practical exercise: How different personality types can work best virtually
Module 2: Building your results using new thinking and behaviours
How to track hours worked, attendance and other basic measures of productivity
Working in different time zones
How to avoid online meeting, chat and email overload
Using simple tools for quick video and visual communications
Effective collaboration on documents and spreadsheets
Practical exercise: How to create a standard daily, weekly, monthly routine
Module 3: Making online meetings really work - part 1
The 5 key differences between live and online meetings
Getting the right equipment and the environment correct
Structuring the various phases of the meeting and agenda setting
Adopting the right tone and structure for online events
How to integrate meeting in person and face to face events
Practical exercise: Using slides, group discussion and managing time in online meetings
Module 4: Making online meetings really work - part 2
How to change the way you speak and present for online communication
The 10 most common errors when hosting an online meetings
Developing your online projection skills for online communication
Using proven techniques to gain interaction between people
Dealing with distracted and multi-tasking attendees
Ways of controlling flow and time in an online meeting
Practical exercise: Encouraging participation from all attendees
Module 5: Building flexibility, skills and improvements
How to flexible work hours and different working patterns
Training and developing employees to work more effectively
Personaliity styles and response to stress, change and the new normal
Implementing and delivering virtual team training
Methods for managing meetings according to different time zones
How to select and recruit the right people for your online team
Practical exercise:How to build a virtual team culture
Module 6: Achieving high levels of productivity
Stress handling techniques for you and your employees
Well-being, staff development, motivation and engagement in a post-covid world
Enhancing team effectiveness during stress
Communicating effectively online for clarity and rapport
Maintaining focus, priorities and production
Managing employees for responsibility and accountability
Task and time management for you and your staff
Maintaining team relationships and motivation
Practical exercise: How to spot and improve low morale and mental health and build resilience
