The one-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shareholders as stock falls 5.4% over the past week

It hasn't been the best quarter for Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 28%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Integer Holdings actually shrank its EPS by 6.1%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 17% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Integer Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Integer Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.4% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Integer Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Integer Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

