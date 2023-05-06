The one-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) shareholders as stock falls 3.4% over the past week

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) share price is up 27% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.4% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow AZEK for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

While the stock has fallen 3.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

We don't think that AZEK's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year AZEK saw its revenue shrink by 2.7%. The stock is up 27% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on AZEK

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AZEK shareholders have gained 27% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 2.5%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AZEK better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AZEK you should be aware of.

AZEK is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

