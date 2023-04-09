One Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) insider upped their stake by 2.1% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Deswell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSWL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Deswell Industries

The Chairman of the Board Hon Pui made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$622k worth of shares at a price of US$3.20 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.60. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Hon Pui.

Hon Pui purchased 247.25k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.21. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Deswell Industries insiders own 70% of the company, currently worth about US$29m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Deswell Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Deswell Industries shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Deswell Industries insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Deswell Industries (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

