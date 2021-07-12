U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.75
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,700.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,804.50
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.40
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.39
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.18
    -2.82 (-14.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1650
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,234.93
    +690.24 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.32
    +22.54 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.65
    +603.23 (+2.16%)
     

One and Done: These Zooms Are Perfect for Travel Photography

Brett Day
·4 min read

If you want to travel light, you need to check out these lenses that are perfect for travel photography.

With things starting to ease up a little regarding COVID, many people will start traveling again. That’s something we’re all ready for, but are you ready for it from a photography standpoint? When traveling, keeping your kit as light as possible is a must. Sure, it can be cool to take a half dozen lenses with you, but you’ll soon get tired of carrying so much gear. The answer is to have one lens that can do it all: one lens that can shoot wide to telephoto within a blink of an eye. The lenses we have rounded up after the break are perfect for travel photography due to their versatility, excellent optics, great builds, and price points. If you want one lens to take with you on your travels, take a look at these options after the break.

Fujifilm XF 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

travel photography
travel photography

In our review, we said:

“The lens perfectly slots into a long-vacant gap within Fujifilm’s X-series lens lineup as a jack-of-all-trades tool for tourists on vacation to journalists in need of a flexible lens for events. It’s not designed to excel in any particular field like the sports shooting XF50-140mm f2.8 or architectural wide-angle XF10-24mm f4, but it’s more than decent for capturing any type of photo you need.”

travel photography
travel photography
travel lenses
travel lenses

Buy now: $729

Sony 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 OSS (APS-C)

travel photography
travel photography

In our review, we said:

“Besides watching out for the AF/MF switch on the side, photographers won’t really have a whole lot to worry about with the Sony 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 OSS. It’s easy to use, and you just need to point it, focus and shoot. I put it in the hands of a few folks who knew nothing about photography, and they were easily able to take a good photo.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

travel photography
travel photography

Buy now: $548

Pro Tip: Traveling light is fantastic, but you need to make sure your camera bag is TSA compliant or you’ll be putting your gear in the hold. Make sure that doesn’t happen by getting a TSA-compliant camera bag. We have reviewed many camera bags over the years. Head on over to our reviews index to take a look at bags like the Tenba DNA 15 messenger and more. Grab one and make sure your travel photography plans don’t get put on hold.

Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD

travel photography
travel photography

In our review, we said:

“Does it specialize in anything in particular? No. But it’s more than good enough to do almost any job you need with the right add ons like a flash or a tripod. It’s also weather-sealed, lightweight, and small. The only caveat is the lack of image stabilization. But overall, it’s hard to find a significant fault with the Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

travel photography
travel photography

Buy now: $729

Sony 24-240mm f3.5-6.3

travel photography
travel photography

In our review, we said:

“What we were most impressed by with this lens is the sharpness. It’s surprisingly sharp, and even though our images looked pretty amazing on the LCD screen of the camera, they had me looking twice and cleaning my glasses to ensure that I wasn’t seeing things. This lens is damn sharp–not as sharp as the prime lenses but for what you’re getting, you can’t really complain.”

travel photography
travel photography
travel lenses
travel lenses

Buy now: $948

Olympus 12-100mm f4 PRO

travel photography
travel photography

In our review, we said:

“There honestly isn’t a single fault or problem I can really talk about with the Olympus 12-100mm f4 Pro that can’t be fixed in post-production. It’s a great walkaround and photojournalism lens. To that end, I recommend it to a lot of photographers. For $1,299, you’re getting a lens that can handle most situations: studio shooting, walkabout work, weddings, wildlife, etc. Olympus made a big deal about it for great reasons.”

Chris Gampat – Editor In Chief

travel photography
travel photography

Buy now: $1,299

Recommended Stories

  • Over 16,000 People on Amazon Are Giving a Thumbs-Up to This Portable Outdoor Rocking Chair

    It's a must for when you're camping, tailgating, or just hanging in the backyard.

  • Thousands march in Cuba to protest food shortages, rising prices

    Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

  • Florida officials, Tampa Bay residents show support for Cuba protests

    Protesters took to the streets in multiple cities in Cuba on Sunday, calling for the end of its dictatorship and demanding basic necessities amid worsening economic conditions and rising COVID-19 cases. Hundreds of miles away in Tampa, demonstrators gathered Sunday evening to show their support of the Cuba protesters. About 150 to 200 people waved Cuban flags and played Reggaeton music in ...

  • How Rich Are Lebron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars?

    NBA superstars are some of the greatest basketball players in the world, able to fill up the box score with eye-popping numbers. Related: How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes? The...

  • Going on vacation? Try these 6 tips to avoid travel scams

    If you're planning on taking a trip this summer, follow these tips to avoid travel scams online.

  • Cubans stage rare protests over Covid measures

    Thousands rally in several Cuban cities on Sunday, with others showing support for the government.

  • Singapore’s Distressed Hyflux Faces Court Hearing on Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyflux Ltd.’s judicial manager will bring a plan to liquidate the Singapore company before a court on Monday, following a years-long saga in one of the city-state’s most high-profile distressed cases.The hearing comes after the court-appointed manager in charge of the water treatment company since November applied last month to wind up the firm. Judicial manager Borrelli Walsh Ltd. said in a statement in June that “the remaining value” of the Hyflux Group is best realized in a liq

  • Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said on Monday they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicised deal at around $350 million. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Foxconn's founder Terry Gou, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines.

  • Marvel says Black Widow made $60 million on Disney Plus Premier Access alone

    A few weeks ago, F9 opened to $70 million in its first weekend, more than any movie had made since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and Vin Diesel understandably took it as a very clear indicator that movie theaters are going to bounce back from COVID-19 and that holding F9 from getting dumped onto a streaming platform was the right move. It was hard to argue with that point, because it made more money than Godzilla Vs. Kong, for example, and we have no idea how much money, say, The Tomorrow Wa

  • Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pirates, including blown five-run lead

    The Mets scored five runs in the first inning, but lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

  • ‘It’s horrifying,’ Fauci says after CPAC crowd cheers lack of vaccinations

    Roughly half of the nation is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Opinion | The Democrats Need a Reality Check

    They have a majority coalition. They control the White House. But the Democrats are trapped in delusions of rewriting the rules, while the GOP figures out ways to bend them.

  • Wildfires rage across over 1 million acres in American West and Canada

    Wildfires were burning across more than 768,000 acres of land in 12 Western U.S. states, and over 500,000 acres in Canada on Sunday amid another searing heat wave.Driving the news: Many of the wildfires started when a severe heat wave erupted in June and lasted into July, first hitting southwestern British Columbia before migrating eastward. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe severity of the extreme weather event has been pinne

  • Becky Hammon on Trail Blazers: 'If you don’t want to hire me, you’ll find that reason'

    Hammon says "I knew I was second" in Portland's coaching search.

  • Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

    Biden could be days away from making the biggest gamble on America in decades. It could be great news for these 3 companies

  • Indians Offload Gold Heirlooms as Virus Deepens Financial Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Fernandes, a 50-year-old waiter in India, last year took out a loan using his gold as collateral to pay for his children’s education after losing his job on a cruise liner. This year, he is selling his gold jewelry to meet expenses, after failed attempts at starting a home business and finding another job.“A gold loan is after all a debt that I am taking on,” he said from his hometown in the coastal state of Goa. “Selling my jewelry means I am not obligated to pay someone bac

  • El Salvador Could Face ‘Limitation’ on Bitcoin’s Use as Medium of Exchange: JPMorgan

    JPMorgan points to bitcoin's illiquid nature, volatility and U.S. dollar conversion risk as major limitations for its use as legal tender.

  • Wall Street’s $6 Billion Bonanza Chilled by China IPO Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Just months after bankers celebrated a record haul from taking Chinese companies public in New York and Hong Kong, they’ve had a rude awakening. Deals are being shelved and investors are nursing heavy losses.A chill has settled over global finance after a fortnight in which China first cracked down on its Uber-like Didi Global Inc. within days of a U.S. trading debut, followed swiftly by the State Council announcing closer scrutiny of all offshore listings. On Saturday, a cybersec

  • Biden has now canceled $3B in student loans, broad debt forgiveness still waits

    His administration has announced new relief for borrowers whose schools misled them.

  • Analysis: Treasury rally leaves investors scrambling for yield plays

    A tumble in Treasury yields is pushing some investors toward other income-generating vehicles including dividend-paying stocks and emerging market bonds, often in exchange for a greater degree of risk. Earlier this year, few expected that Treasury yields would sink closer to historic lows by summer despite a resurgence of U.S. growth after the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift, demand from investors in countries where domestic bonds offer flat or negative returns and the unwinding of popular short bets on Treasuries have depressed yields.