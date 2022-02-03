U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

One Drop Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

·4 min read

Precision health company recognized among the most innovative startups in the New York region dedicated to transforming healthcare

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions worldwide, today announced it has been named to the NYC Digital Health 100 by New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), showcasing the most exciting and innovative startups in New York dedicated to transforming healthcare.

"When we launched One Drop in 2015, we established our headquarters in NYC because it offers unparalleled access to high-quality talent from diverse backgrounds, who, most importantly, care about making the world a better place," said One Drop CEO and founder, Jeff Dachis. "A lot has changed since then, and so have we. Being named to NYC Digital Health 100 reflects the unwavering dedication from our ever-expanding, now international, One Drop team that has driven record growth and enabled us to bring precision health to over a million people worldwide."

Jeff Dachis founded One Drop after an unexpected type 1 diabetes diagnosis changed his life forever. The company was named for the single drop of blood required to measure glucose levels using its flagship medical device, the One Drop glucose meter kit (f/k/a One Drop Chrome). What started as a diabetes app and smart meter has since transformed into a precision health platform used by approximately 1.5 million members living with diabetes, prediabetes, hypertension, or a combination of these conditions, now available in all 195 countries. Today, One Drop ranks among the fastest-growing companies in North America, with office locations in New York City, Austin, and Menlo Park.

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said NYCHBL co-founder and CEO, Bunny Ellerin. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Last year, One Drop launched a novel AI-powered solution for cardiovascular disease prevention (CVD) in collaboration with Bayer. The digital-first approach provides a holistic set of tools and coaching that place One Drop members on a healthier path by personalizing care, gathering data, and providing actionable insights, all in a user-friendly app. The program seeks to reduce the broader burden of CVD for those at risk while lowering healthcare costs.

Next, One Drop plans to expand into other therapeutic areas and launch a biosensor platform designed to provide access to the continuous monitoring of a broad range of biomarkers, with the goal of broadening access to affordable continuous health sensing technology. One Drop's biosensor platform is in development and subject to review and marketing authorization as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. When it is available for sale, One Drop expects its biosensor platform will generate a continuous stream of thousands of additional data points per member per day. This real-time sensing capability is expected to offer exponential data growth, adding to the more than 35 billion longitudinal health data points powering One Drop's predictive capabilities today, including CE-marked glucose forecasts and blood pressure insights.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends, and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B), and 87% of the investments went to startups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement, and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over ten people) in the New York region. In addition, companies were judged on several factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by machine learning algorithms and a wealth of real-time data, the digital platform combines predictive insights, a behavior change program, and the human touch of coaching, filling in the gaps between doctor's visits and simplifying daily decision-making. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life. One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today, Walmart, Amazon, BestBuy, the Apple Store, and CVS.

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today, or visit joinonedrop.com/employer.

