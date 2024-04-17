One Duke Capital Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Duke Capital Limited's (LON:DUKE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duke Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director Charles Cannon-Brookes for UK£115k worth of shares, at about UK£0.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.33. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Duke Capital share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Cannon-Brookes.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Duke Capital

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Duke Capital insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about UK£6.1m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duke Capital Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Duke Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Duke Capital insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Duke Capital that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

