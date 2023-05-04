One Dynamic Group Holdings Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Dynamic Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:DDB ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dynamic Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert Martin bought AU$289k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.55 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Martin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Dynamic Group Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Dynamic Group Holdings insiders own 61% of the company, worth about AU$21m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dynamic Group Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dynamic Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Dynamic Group Holdings insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Dynamic Group Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

