The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toVoxtur Analytics' (CVE:VXTR) shareholders losses of 73% over that period

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held Voxtur Analytics Corp. (CVE:VXTR) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 73% hit to the value of their shares. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down71% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 12% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Voxtur Analytics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Voxtur Analytics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 8.3%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 73%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Voxtur Analytics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.9% in the last year, Voxtur Analytics shareholders lost 73%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Voxtur Analytics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

