The one-year earnings decline is not helping Engenco's (ASX:EGN share price, as stock falls another 18% in past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) share price is down 34% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.7%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 23% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Engenco isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Engenco had to report a 82% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 34% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 61.97, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Engenco's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Engenco's TSR of was a loss of 32% for the 1 year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Engenco shareholders are down 32% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Engenco is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

