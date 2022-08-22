BANGKOK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Thailand is pleased to honor 18 exemplary business leaders and enterprises that have paved the path for Thailand's economic resurgence.

The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited Awarded the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Thailand Under Fast Enterprise Category

Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is held annually across 16 countries and markets and is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

The ONE Enterprise Public Company Limited (ONEE Group) is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Media and Entertainment industry.

Founded in 1991, ONEE operates as a Holding Company with a controlling interest in various related media businesses. At its core, it is an entertainment company with a foundation of creators and producers of a variety of content, and it is also a television station owner-operator. As a Vertically Integrated Service Provider, it has the ability to distribute content spanning offline and online channels, both within the country and abroad. The Group also generates revenue through successful subsidiary businesses, including One31 Co.,Ltd, GMM TV Co.,Ltd, Change 2561 Co.,Ltd, GMM Media Co.,Ltd, GMM Studios International Co.,Ltd, Exact Scenario Co.,Ltd, and ACTS Studio Co.,Ltd.

The company has been continuously operating a comprehensive media and entertainment business, from being a program creator and producer (Content Creator) to owner of complete distribution channels, both offline and online, through the operation of its companies. It is a monumental joining of forces of leaders in professional program production, all of whom bring different experiences, modern production quality, and responsiveness to audience tastes, delivering happiness to Thai audiences and the world stage.

ONEE is in the stock market and has approximately 1,200 employees and 7-8 offices and owns a studio and the copyright which the company produces and owns the programs by granting the distribution rights to those who wish to distribute them on their own channels. ONEE also owns the OTT platform ONE D application. As of 2021, ONEE broadcasts programs covering all 10 countries in the Southeast Asian Nations and other regions such as Mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Spain, as well as countries in North America, South America, and Africa.

The Group is committed to increasing its market share in the television advertising media industry to build a stable business base and long-term profitability and expanding its scope of business as a regional content creator to enhance the opportunity for exponential growth. It plans to continually strengthen and expand its online business opportunities to maintain its leadership in online broadcasting channels and continue to invest in its human resources to attract, promote, and develop the Group's personnel and artists for sustainable growth. The Group believes that these strategies will contribute to the positive outlook and sustainable growth of its business.

