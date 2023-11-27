One EPE Capital Partners Insider Raised Stake By 12% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for EPE Capital Partners Ltd's (JSE:EPE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EPE Capital Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Pfaff bought R5.0m worth of shares at a price of R5.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R4.92. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Pfaff.

Michael Pfaff purchased 1.51m shares over the year. The average price per share was R5.19. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does EPE Capital Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that EPE Capital Partners insiders own about R74m worth of shares (which is 5.9% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The EPE Capital Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in EPE Capital Partners and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EPE Capital Partners. For example - EPE Capital Partners has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

