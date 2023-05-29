One EPE Capital Partners Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Insiders were net buyers of EPE Capital Partners Ltd's (JSE:EPE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EPE Capital Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Pfaff for R1.5m worth of shares, at about R5.58 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R5.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Michael Pfaff was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Michael Pfaff bought 510.43k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of R5.57. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of EPE Capital Partners

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that EPE Capital Partners insiders own about R76m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At EPE Capital Partners Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no EPE Capital Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in EPE Capital Partners and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for EPE Capital Partners and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

