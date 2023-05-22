One Exopharm Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Viewing insider transactions for Exopharm Limited's (ASX:EX1 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exopharm

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Carl Charalambous for AU$197k worth of shares, at about AU$0.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.011. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Carl Charalambous was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Carl Charalambous was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Carl Charalambous bought 2.35m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.16. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Exopharm insiders own 10% of the company, worth about AU$488k. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Exopharm Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Exopharm insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Exopharm (4 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

