'One of my favorite events': Light Up Somerset draws people home for tree lighting, parade and small business support

Nov. 26—SOMERSET — Light Up Somerset, a growing annual Christmas tradition in the heart of the borough, drew people countywide on Saturday.

"There used to be four vendors. Now there's four vendors on every corner," said Lee Hoffman, chairman of Somerset Inc., a revitalization organization focused on preserving the character of uptown Somerset.

Streets were closed to traffic throughout the afternoon so that people could safely enjoy vendors on Main Street until the parade, which began after 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at the Somerset County Courthouse.

Businesses including Jar, a zero waste store and refillery, on Main Street benefitted from many visitors who returned home for the Thanksgiving weekend.

A gaggle of people filed into Jar on Saturday, each person saying the same thing when they walked in — "It smells good in here."

"Light Up Somerset is one of my favorite events," Jar owner Jen Barkman said.

Grace Hay, visiting her hometown of Somerset from Maryland, enjoyed seeing new businesses in town, including Hertrich Gallery, which opened in March. Outside, vendors offered an array of products.

"It's amazing how this place changed," Hay said. "I remember 'the good old days,' but this is a beautiful day. The exhibits are really nice and all the small shops are doing well. There are hand-made items that are just beautiful."

Keaton Engle picked up a bottle of wine from the Rockwood-based Vin De Matrix winery, which had a stand outside the Hertrich Gallery on Main Street.

"It's nice to come home from Pittsburgh and see my hometown doing great things, and support local businesses," Engle said.