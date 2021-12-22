U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.56
    +47.33 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,753.89
    +261.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,521.89
    +180.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.90
    +18.96 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.96
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    -0.0300 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3355
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1710
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,225.60
    -710.86 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.44
    -27.00 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,656.05
    +93.84 (+0.33%)
     

One of Our Favorite Sony Cameras Is a Steal Right Now!

Chris Gampat

A good portion of the Sony lineup of lenses and cameras are at very good prices right now. We’ve seen the Sony a7r III for pretty much 30% off before. And you can still get it at a pretty insane deal right now. Sony cameras are right up there with Canon in terms of performance. Recently, they’ve also been buffed pretty hard with durability enhancements too. Pretty much everything that Sony has discounted right now can be found here. And we think you should take a look!

Recommended Stories

  • Another deal for AT&T: Company is selling off Xandr to Microsoft

    The Dallas telecommunications company said it agreed to unload its programmatic advertising marketplace.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Twilio is the leading provider of in-app communication solutions, making your smartphone even smarter. Roku is the top dog among streaming video hubs for TVs, commanding nearly double the U.S. market share of its closest competitor. You're probably going to spend a lot of time on mobile apps and streaming video in the future, making the recent sell-off in Twilio and Roku that much more appetizing.

  • 5 Reasons Apple Stock Can Trade Higher From Here

    There are reasons to expect higher highs for Apple stock—and many new gadgets from the tech giant—ahead.

  • China Telecom Vows to Defy FCC Eviction, Keep Operating in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom (Americas) Corp. said it intends to continue most of its U.S. operations despite an order from regulators to stop due to espionage concerns.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far Below Delta’s in Two Stu

  • Apple iPhone Sales Are Stronger Than Expected, Says Morgan Stanley

    Apple is set to report upside sales and earnings for the December quarter because iPhone sales are brisk, says Morgan Stanley.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Surprise Upside In Apple's iPhone Production

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production could surprise to the upside this quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty notes, as lead times are declining to "more normalized levels." Citing a "handful" of data points that the firm has seen over the past month, Huberty mentions that the supply of semi-related components is improving, and iPhone builds in the December quarter are "stable" at 82 million units. Related Content: KeyBanc Sees Robust Demand For Apple iPhone 13 Additionally, Apple se

  • Amazon, Meta Scrap CES Plans in Las Vegas After Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Pinterest Inc., Twitter Inc. and several news outlets have canceled plans to attend the annual CES technology conference in Las Vegas, a response to surging Covid-19 cases around the world.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams:

  • Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

    "The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

    Chinese regulators on Wednesday suspended an information-sharing partnership with Alibaba Cloud Computing, a subsidiary of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba Group, over accusations it failed to promptly report and address a cybersecurity vulnerability, according to state-backed media reports. Alibaba Cloud did not immediately report vulnerabilities in the popular, open-source logging framework Apache Log4j2 to China's telecommunications regulator, according to 21st Century Business Herald, citing a recent notice by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). In response, MIIT suspended a cooperative partnership with the cloud unit regarding cybersecurity threats and information-sharing platforms, to be reassessed in six months and revived depending on the company's internal reforms, the notice said.

  • Amazon Web Services Has Another Outage. Why The Market Doesn’t Really Care.

    A third outage in as many weeks hampered a variety of online services and websites, including companies such as Slack, Asana and Epic Games.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Why the Log4j vulnerability is such a big deal, according to a former NSA hacker

    In a year that has experienced one jarring cyber attack after another — from ransomware disruptions to the U.S. gas supply and food industries to one of the largest crypto heists ever witnessed — it seems only fitting that 2021 should end with yet another cyber threat.

  • Telecom Stocks: Are Cable And Phone Companies In The Same Sinking Boat?

    Telecom stocks took a beating in the back half of 2021. Heading into 2022, investors are asking whether cable TV or wireless phone companies will bounce back quicker.

  • Swedish company offers a Covid pass that gets under the skin

    Dystopian nightmare or a simple convenience? A Swedish company implanting microchips under the skin has is promoting its devices for use as a Covid-19 health pass in a country with thousands of early adopters.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Dogecoin Cofounder is Not Happy With Community-Ruining DOGE Holders

    Dogecoin co-founder is not happy with the toxic traits of some DOGE holders as he believes it destroys the community from within.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q1 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028 as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Looks of 2021

    It’s really been the year of ATJ. Filming a Tiffany’s ad in NYC in April, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a black bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline, navy wide-leg pants, and black heels. ATJ always knows how to pair unexpected colors, and she’s really pulling off this black and navy thing.

  • CES 2022: Who's Now In Or Out As Coronavirus Infections Flare

    Attendance at CES 2022 is thinning as T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta and others have announced plans to cancel or reduce their participation.

  • BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).