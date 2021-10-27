U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.78
    +7.99 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,685.73
    -71.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,358.98
    +123.26 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.15
    -23.93 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.91
    -1.74 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.0890 (-5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7800
    -0.3490 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,919.14
    -3,577.80 (-5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,415.13
    -59.20 (-4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

One of Our Favorite Sony Lenses Can Come with a Camera

Chris Gampat
·2 min read

The Sony 35mm f1.8 is great. So is the 85mm f1.8! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest camera model? That’s fine. There’s a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you’re interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo roundups are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Sony Alpha Camera and Lens Promotion Deals

The follows deals and promotions are currently in effect with Sony. Go check these out!

Recommended Stories

  • Google announces Android 12L, a feature drop for large-screen devices

    Google today announced a preview of Android 12L, which sounds like a new version of Android, but Google calls it "a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on large screens." The idea here is to provide users on tablets, foldables and Chrome OS laptops -- anything with a screen above 600 dp -- with an improved user interface. The developer preview of Android 12L is now available for developers who want to give it a try, as well as a new Android 12L emulator and support for it in Android Studio.

  • Hinge users can send voice messages and add audio notes to profiles

    More features for LGBTQ+ users are on the way too.

  • 30 awesome gifts under $30 for everyone on your holiday shopping list

    We've rounded up the 30 best gifts under $30 for everyone on your shopping list, with products like candles, fuzzy socks, and more.

  • Samsung's pre-Black Friday sale is here: Shop deals on everything from TVs to earbuds

    Samsung is rolling out their Pre-Black Friday sale, and shoppers can save big on smart TVs, tablets, home appliances and more—get details.

  • Amazon's own TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

    Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4-series sets are adding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support — you can use Siri to control your TV.

  • How to use SharePlay on iOS 15

    How to get started and make the most of your SharePlay sessions on iOS 15.

  • Intel launches new PC chips, says U.S. supercomputer will double expected speeds

    Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.

  • Intel teams with Google Cloud to develop new class of data center chip

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Wednesday said they have worked together to create a new category of chip that Intel hopes will become a major seller in the booming cloud computing market. The new chip, which is called Mount Evans and will be sold to others beyond Google, reflects the way that cloud computing providers operate.

  • Shiba Inu coin price sky rockets to all-time high despite crypto crash

    Meme coin is up 700,000 per cent since January, and is closing in on dogecoin

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs and avoid a day in the red.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Sets Record on Hopes for Robinhood Listing

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev was reported to be upbeat on adding new coins, saying they would be carefully considered.

  • Trump got de-platformed. Could the ‘decentralized crypto cloud’ save him?

    As censorship grows on social media platforms, the decentralized cloud is building an alternative to Amazon and other centralized cloud giants.

  • Adobe Looks to Collaboration, the Metaverse and NFTs For Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen sees tools that foster teamwork and products that take advantage of trends in the digital world such as non-fungible tokens and virtual reality as the next wave of growth for his company that dominates creative design software. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company w

  • Logitech's Charts Technically Remain Bearish, So Be Cautious

    The signs suggest it still is best to avoid the long side of the maker of computer peripheral equipment.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe U.S. Federal Communications Commission, an independent go

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, revisiting the day’s highs would be needed to avoid another a day in the deep red. A Bitcoin return to $62,500 would support the pack.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $60k As The Broader Crypto Market Faces A Correction

    The cryptocurrency market is going through a recovery phase at the moment, with Bitcoin dropping below the $60k psychological level earlier today.

  • Intel's hybrid 12th-gen chips are a major strike against AMD

    Intel's performance hybrid CPUs are finally here.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.