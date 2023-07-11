One of our favorite stroller wagons is on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Shop one of our favorite stroller wagons on Amazon Prime Day.

Whether you're a new caregiver or a well-seasoned parent of multiples, Amazon has several Prime Day deals out there on essentials for kids, but we're particularly smitten with the deal on the Gladly Family Wagon Stroller. During Amazon Prime Day, happening now through tomorrow, July 12, you can get the Reviewed-approved stroller wagon for $551.20 instead of its usual $689 price. With this deal, you're saving yourself $137.80.

$551.20(Save $137.80)

While we recognize this stroller doesn't come cheap, it's well worth the money. For starters, it's capable of holding up to four toddlers while "not [being] overly huge," per our tester. You also won't stress over pushing or pulling this stroller on daily walks through your neighborhood, given that our tester noted that "it's got a great turning radius."

Ample storage is another major perk of this stroller. It features a parent-sized cup holder and four additional cup holders for kids. It also has plenty of other storage space throughout, including a removable basket and a covered storage area.

If you're looking to treat your little one(s) to a new stroller, consider putting the Gladly Family Wagon Stroller at the top of your wish list. Make sure you order soon, though, as this Prime Day discount won't be around for long!

$551.20 (Save $137.80)

