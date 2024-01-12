One FIGS Insider Raised Stake By 1,855% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for FIGS, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIGS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FIGS

The Co-Founder Catherine Spear made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$6.32 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$6.15. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Catherine Spear.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

FIGS Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at FIGS. Specifically, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Heather Hasson ditched US$2.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. FIGS insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about US$258m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FIGS Tell Us?

An insider sold FIGS shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - FIGS has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

