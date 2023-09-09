One First Hawaiian Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for First Hawaiian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FHB ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Robert Harrison for US$508k worth of shares, at about US$21.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$18.30). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Robert Harrison was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

First Hawaiian is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does First Hawaiian Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The First Hawaiian Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded First Hawaiian shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in First Hawaiian and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Hawaiian. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for First Hawaiian you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: First Hawaiian may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.