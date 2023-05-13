One Forecaster Is Now More Bearish On Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analyst signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following this downgrade, Aziyo Biologics' lone analyst are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$51m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analyst was forecasting revenues of US$59m in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Aziyo Biologics, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Aziyo Biologics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 0.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.5% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Aziyo Biologics.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Aziyo Biologics going forwards.

That said, the analyst might have good reason to be negative on Aziyo Biologics, given a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

