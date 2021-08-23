U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

How one founder aims to bring researchers and food producers together around cultured meat

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

When Clarisse Beurrier was getting her education in chemical engineering and biotechnology, she already knew she wanted to make a difference; hence her participation in Effective Altruism Cambridge, an organization dedicated to helping smart and capable people target their philanthropic urges at the problems that will have the biggest actual impact on the world. She's now a co-founder at Animal Alternative Technologies, a startup aiming to expedite the commercialization of cultured — aka "lab-grown" — meat.

Clarisse joined us for this week's episode of Found, our interview podcast where we speak to a different founder every week. We talk about what Clarisse learned about the cultured meat and animal protein alternative industry from her work experience at a couple of startups, including HigherSteaks, and how that dovetailed with the work she was doing at school to help her identify a crucial gap between science and industry. We get into everything from convincing big, entrenched industry heavyweights to embrace change to the challenges of being a first-time founder right out of school.

We loved our time chatting with Clarisse, and we hope you love yours listening to the episode. And of course, we’d love if you can subscribe to Found in Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, on Google Podcasts or in your podcast app of choice. Please leave us a review and let us know what you think, or send us direct feedback either on Twitter or via email at found@techcrunch.com, or leave us a voicemail at (510) 936-1618. And please join us again next week for our next featured founder.

