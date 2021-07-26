U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

How one founder aims to make money management a mutiplayer game

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Aditi Shekar's path to entrepreneurship was a very intentional one, and while it wasn't quite a childhood dream, it was the real-world version of the goals she did have as a kid. Fast forward to today, and Aditi's company Zeta is on a rocket ship ride in fintech, having recently jumped from being a money management and virtual advisor app for couples, to an actual financial solutions provider built from the ground up with shared financial management in mind.

On this week's episode of Found, me and TechCrunch Managing Editor Jordan Crook sit down with Aditi to talk about where she gets her endless drive and determination, to why she loves financial management (I'm trying to get her zeal to wear off on me, tbh). We also get into why Zeta makes so much sense in the context of a field of legacy financial solutions that generally don't acknowledge that the way we manage and think about money, especially as it relates to the dynamics between multiple people, has changed significantly over the course of the past several decades.

What should banking look like for modern couples?

Aditi definitely isn't afraid to get real about what's required to be an entrepreneur and dedicate yourself to a vision you really believe in. And as usual, me and Jordan end up feeling deeply inadequate and ashamed about our life choices — but in a fun way.

We loved our time chatting with Aditi, and we hope you love yours listening to the episode. And of course, we’d love if you can subscribe to Found in Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, on Google Podcasts or in your podcast app of choice. Please leave us a review and let us know what you think, or send us direct feedback either on Twitter or via email at found@techcrunch.com. And please join us again next week for our next featured founder.

