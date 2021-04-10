U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,647.50
    +1,152.21 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

How one founder identified a huge healthcare gap and acquired the skills necessary to address it

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Our new podcast Found is now available, and the first episode features guest Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and CEO of Incredible Health. Abuzeid's story of founding and building Incredible Health, a career platform for healthcare professionals focusing specifically on nurses, is all about a focused entrepreneur building a unique skill set, and acquiring the experience necessary to create a world-leading solution.

Abuzeid went to medical school and acquired her MD, but decided before residency to instead go get an MBA from Wharton, in order to pursue her dream of entrepreneurship, inspired by two generations of entrepreneurs in the family that preceded her. After eventually making her way to Silicon Valley and working in a couple of other startups in the healthcare space, Abuzeid took important lessons away from those experiences about what not to do when running your own company, and embarked on building her own with co-founder Rome Portlock, now the company's CTO.

Incredible Health is tackling a huge challenge — the shortfall of availability of skilled nurses, and the lack of mature, sophisticated career resources to help those nurses in their professional life. COVID-19 threw those issues into stark relief, and Incredible Health adjusted its game plan to adapt to its users' needs. Abuzeid tells us all about how she made those calls, and also how she convinced venture investors to come along for the ride.

We hope you enjoy this episode, and don't forget to subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast app of choice. We'd love to hear your feed back, too — either on Twitter or via email, and tune in weekly for more episodes.

Found is hosted by Darrell Etherington and Jordan Crook, and is produced, mixed and edited by Yashad Kulkarni. TechCrunch's audio products are managed by Henry Pickavet, and Bryce Durbin created the show's artwork. Found published weekly on Friday afternoons, and you can find past episodes on TechCrunch here.

