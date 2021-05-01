U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,563.74
    +550.94 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Highlights:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

How one founder made the most of Y Combinator in a pandemic year

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

This week, we welcome guest Hana Mohan to our podcast Found. Hana is the co-founder and CEO of MagicBell, a new startup she created with Josue Montano that just recently graduated from Y Combinator's Winter 2021 cohort. MagicBell is a full-featured, plug-and-play notifications inbox aimed at developers who want to build one into their own product, but don't want to have to build one themselves from scratch.

Hana's experience as an entrepreneur spans multiple companies, including her last one which she grew to significant success in terms of annual revenue. She's also a proud transgender woman, who underwent her transition mid-way through her existing history as a founder and entrepreneur. Hana talks to us about the challenges she faced taking on her transition in an industry where the focus is often exclusively on how hard you're hustling and what you're building next, and about her origin story as a founder coming from an environment where there weren't necessarily many examples with similar life experience to look to for inspiration.

During our chat, Hana also shared lots of insight into YC, and what it provides founders, as well as perspective on what it was like going through the program during a global pandemic in a remote context. Finally, she offers some great context on finding your first investors and customers as a distributed team.

We loved talking to Hana, and we hope you love the episode. You can subscribe to Found in Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, on Google Podcasts or in your podcast app of choice. Definitely leave us a review and let us know what you think, or send us direct feedback either on Twitter or via email. Come back next week for yet another great conversation with a founder all about their own one-of-a-kind startup journey.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Hancock takes first steps towards legalising assisted suicide

    Matt Hancock has opened the door to legalising assisted suicide in Britain by asking for official figures on how many people who have killed themselves for medical reasons. The Health Secretary wrote to Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician, last week to ask for data on how many Britons who kill themselves have terminal medical conditions. Mr Hancock told a private meeting of MPs and peers that he wanted the figures to inform a new debate on legalising doctor-assisted suicide in the UK, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, doctors who help someone to die in the UK can be jailed for up to 14 years. This means that hundreds of Britons have had to pay thousands of pounds to travel to the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland to end their lives. In the 22 years to 2020, 475 Brits have gone to Dignitas to kill themselves. Assisted suicide is legal under certain circumstances in more than half a dozen countries. Euthanasia for terminally-ill people will become legal in New Zealand this November after a referendum last year. Mr Hancock told a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life that he had asked Sir Ian "to consider what should be published in terms of statistics that can inform the debate in this country". He added that he hoped the data from the Office for National Statistics would "shed more light on the data of those travelling to Switzerland in order to die at a time of their choosing". Mr Hancock told the meeting that it was "important that public debate is informed by the best statistics". Currently only "partial" information is published - based on inquest verdicts - about suicides of people "who have particular conditions". He said: "I have written to the ONS. It is rightly a task for the ONS. I think it is important that public debate is informed by the best statistics." Mr Hancock told the meeting that when he became an MP he was against assisted suicide as he had always been worried about pressure being brought to bear on people to kill themselves. But he said he had been affected by speaking to Sir Paul Cosford, the medical director of Public Health England who suffered from cancer and died aged 57 earlier this month. In an article in the British Medical Journal last October, Sir Paul called for a policy rethink on assisted dying, describing the current law as "inhumane". Mr Hancock said: "People’s views of this do change. The argument that we must protect those who are vulnerable from being coerced or feeling that they ought to go down this route. "That is an important and valid argument but it is one of many that we need to consider. That is a well informed public debate is the thing to do now."

  • Minnesota employers ramp up hiring, but some workers remain tentative

    Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is trying to lure workers with signing bonuses of up to $1,000. With 350 open positions, it held a job fair last week that featured a gourmet food bar, DJ and door prizes. Valleyfair boosted wages for some of its seasonal positions by $2 an hour as it looks to fill hundreds of jobs. Famous Dave's, the Minnetonka-based chain of barbecue restaurants, is looking to hire ...

  • 5 Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Now To Secure Your Financial Future

    Everyone wants financial security, and there’s really no time like the present to begin taking the steps toward achieving that outcome. Financial security, such as having savings or being able to purchase a home, may seem daunting but are very achievable with small, simple lifestyle changes that you can make today.

  • Sarah Drew Spills Deets on 'Grey's' ﻿Japril Reunion Episode

    Oh. My. Gosh.

  • America’s Jobs Recovery From Crisis Is Looking Robust: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy probably notched up another bumper month of hiring in April, tallying with other reports that suggest growth momentum is building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.Payrolls may have risen by 978,000, according to the median estimate of economists, above the 916,000 gain in March, while unemployment is seen falling below 6%. The Labor Department report on Friday will wrap up another busy week of data that also includes April surveys of manufacturers and service providers.Covid-19 vaccination rates continue to climb, while the Biden administration is eager to keep the federal spending spigots wide open to add more fuel to the economic recovery. Last week, the government said the economy expanded at an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter, spurred by the second-fastest rate of household spending since the 1960s.Such demand, which is starting to invigorate activity in the pandemic-restrained service sector, is prompting employers to beef up headcounts. Manufacturers alone are projected to have added about 60,000 in April, the most in 10 months.Even with an almost 1 million increase in April employment, payrolls will be about 7 million shy of their pre-pandemic level, a reason Federal Reserve policy makers kept their benchmark interest rate near zero at last week’s meeting.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The ‘jobs deficit’ relative to pre-pandemic levels remains roughly as wide as it was coming out of the recession of 2007-09. For this reason, Powell has expressed the desire to see a ‘string’ of jobs reports similar to March to feel confident that the economy is on a durable trajectory. An April gain in the vicinity of 1 million is a start, to be sure, but far short of what centrists on the FOMC might consider a ‘string.’”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bank decisions in Brazil, Turkey and the U.K. will be among the highlights of the week. Canada also publishes its April jobs report.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaPMI data from around the region should indicate how Asia’s factories are ticking over in response to the improvement in global demand. Korean CPI may accelerate further, though higher oil prices compared with last year’s nadir may overstate the strength of the overall trend.Japan will emerge from its Golden Week holiday on Thursday with minutes from the BOJ’s March meeting that will offer more details of the thinking behind stimulus framework changes made after a review.The Reserve Bank of Australia meets Tuesday and is set to keep its stimulus settings unchanged, then releases updated economic forecasts on Friday that will need to acknowledge the brighter employment outlook while dispelling any notions of tapering. Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and Malaysia on Thursday -- both are widely seen as on hold for now.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaA cluster of monetary decisions from around the fringes of Europe’s single currency area may prove to be the main highlights of the coming week.Most prominent among them will be the Bank of England, which is likely to raise growth forecasts on Thursday after the region’s most advanced vaccination program put Britain on course to reopen much of the economy in coming months. That may presage a future decision to taper monetary stimulus later this year.The same day in Norway, attention is likely to focus on whether the Norges Bank will signal a rate increase as soon as in September to cool the economy’s house-price rally.Turkey’s central bank is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged for a second meeting. Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the country’s political leadership desires.Policy makers in eastern Europe also seem hesitant to raise borrowing costs. In Poland no change is expected despite a pickup in inflation, while in the Czech Republic, officials have already said rate hikes forecast for this year may come later than planned.Within the euro region itself, speeches by European Central Bank policy makers are likely to draw most attention, with President Christine Lagarde among several officials scheduled to make public comments.In South Africa, Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to publish a ratings review on Friday after downgrading the country to Ba2 with a negative outlook in November. The ratings company said in February it expects a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and wider deficits than the government, and that risks to debt affordability remain elevated.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaChile’s economic outlook has taken a turn for the better with March’s year-on-year activity indicator on Monday likely to show brisk growth.Colombia on Monday posts the minutes of its April 30 central bank meeting, where policy makers kept the key rate at 1.75%, followed by April inflation data Wednesday.Brazil on Wednesday reports March industrial production data before all attention shifts to the meeting of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, known as “Copom.” Since 1999, the institution’s decisions have matched survey medians about 75% of the time, but under current President Roberto Campos Neto, expectations and outcomes have tallied more often. This time, a rate increase to 3.5% is foreseen by economists.On Friday, Brazil’s March retail sales report may show significant weakness, while Chile’s April report on inflation should see the annual rate nudge just over the 3% target.Ending the week, Mexico serves up the last consumer price data before next week’s central bank meeting, where Banxico is expected to hold at 4%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Find out if $1 million in savings is enough for a full retirement in your state. Depending on where you live, you might need to save more for your golden years.

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Best Budgeting Advice From Suze Orman and 9 Other Money Experts

    In order to function, every person, household and business has to keep track of how much money is coming in, how much is going out and where it's being spent. Budgets come in all shapes and sizes...

  • What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

    With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers,...

  • Amazon Jumps to Record After Blowout Results, Strong Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. rallied to a record intraday high Friday after reporting quarterly results that topped analyst projections and later closed in the red amid a broader market selloff.Its shares rose as much as 2.4% to touch $3,554, taking out a previous record that was set in September as the e-commerce company said online shopping will remain high in the aftermath of the pandemic. They ended the day 0.1% lower at $3,467.42 as stocks sank amid hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and economic data that signaled inflationary pressures. The The Nasdaq 100 Index posted its biggest drop in a week.Read more: Stellar Earnings Land With Thud in Market That Saw Them ComingPositive EarningsAmazon’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, blowing past Wall Street analysts’ expectations. It also provided a second-quarter sales forecast that were stronger than projections.Analysts were widely positive on Amazon’s results, with several boosting their share-price targets and calling for strong long-term growth ahead.Read more: Amazon Analysts Unanimous in Praise of Results: Street Wrap“Business trends remain strong and should continue to do so throughout 2021,” wrote Susquehanna Financial Group, which raised its price target to a Street-high view of $5,500. While earnings for the three months ended March 31 were remarkable, its second-quarter’s outlook is “even more impressive.” In the longer run, Amazon will continue to grow given the strength of its major business units, the research firm added.Amazon is now up 6.5% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index gained 7.6% and the S&P 500 Index climbed 11%. The tech giant was the last of the major U.S. tech stocks to hit a record in 2021. It has 53 buy recommendations, one hold and no sell ratings, and analyst are still expecting another 21% surge in its share price over the next 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.All megatech companies have now reported quarterly results with Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also beating analyst expectations.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca says on track to deliver on COVID shots as sales hit $275 million

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine sales were $275 million in the first-quarter and it is on track to deliver 200 million doses a month from April, as better-than-expected results and a second half growth forecast boosted its shares. Chief Executive Pascal Soriot again defended the vaccine rollout on Friday, saying that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had not overpromised on its ability to supply shots, as he defended big cuts in deliveries that prompted a European Union lawsuit. AstraZeneca, which has said it will not make a profit from the shot during the pandemic, was reporting financial details of distribution of the vaccine for the first time - including a hit of 3 cents on earnings per share, or a drain of about $40 million on net income.

  • European Debt Pioneer Trumpets Revolution Coming From Blockchain

    (Bloomberg) -- For the European Union’s investment arm, blockchain could prove a game-changer, bringing about a transformation of debt market processes with echoes of the revolution ushered in by the World Wide Web.“The technology is revolutionary,” said Richard Teichmeister, head of funding at the European Investment Bank. “This is a bit like the development of the internet and someone just sent the first email.”The EIB harnessed the power of blockchain earlier this week when it raised 100 million euros ($121 million) in a two-year deal that was the world’s first syndicated offering of “digital” bonds. According to Teichmeister, the digital-ledger technology brings benefits in terms of savings of time and money that market participants can no longer ignore.Issuers including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have deployed blockchain in the debt capital markets in recent years, but, until now, its use has been comparatively limited.The EIB took a different tack from previous issuers by syndicating the bonds via a group of banks. The bonds were bought by fewer than 10 investors unaffiliated with the issuer or the underwriters.To carry out the deal, the EIB issued bond tokens registered on the public Ethereum blockchain network. Investors paid for the tokens using traditional fiat currency, while the issuer used Bank of France’s digital currency to settle the bond with the arrangers.Digital CurrencyThe French central bank created the digital currency, rated 1:1 against the euro, solely for the purpose of the transaction. The principal will be repaid to investors in fiat currency form.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale SA handled the sale of the bonds. Some of the buyers joined the EIB in singing blockchain’s praises.“Blockchain technology and the tokenization of bonds is a game-changer for the industry,” said Christoph Hock, head of multi-asset trading at Union Investment in Frankfurt, who participated in the issue. “The settlement and clearing process is significantly easier and more efficient.”The technology’s appeal lies in way it can streamline complex processes.For example, banks spend a lot of time on reconciliation, a procedure by which syndicate desks match orders and remove duplicates. With blockchain, this step gets removed.“There is one source and everyone can see it,” said Xavier Leroy, a capital markets officer at the EIB who also worked on the digital bond. Leroy said that blockchain removes the burden on issuers of maintaining a back office to carry out deals just once or twice a year.Deal TrailblazerThe EIB sees itself as a trailblazer. It was among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects. In order to work, it requires standardization among all of its users, as well as supportive legislation.EIB issued its digital bonds under French law because Luxembourg legislation, which the bank typically uses, wasn’t ready by the time it had to choose a jurisdiction.Even so, growth in the use of blockchain is just beginning, said Teichmeister.“We’ve reached a stage at which you can no longer dismiss it,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global funds hold equity allocations at over three-year high: Reuters poll

    The current run-up in stocks has at least another three months to go, according to fund managers in Reuters polls who kept their recommended equity exposure at last month's more than three-year high and trimmed suggested bond holdings further. Global stocks have been on a tear, buoyed by fiscal stimulus - mainly from the United States - the expected vaccine-driven economic recovery and robust earnings, putting the MSCI world equity index on track for its best monthly performance since November. The Federal Reserve also acknowledged the virus as a risk to an economic recovery.

  • Hong Kong Bourse Bets on New IPO Inflow From Eased Listing Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is counting on a fresh inflow of overseas firms selling shares in the financial hub as it proposes to ease its listing rules.The exchange is seeking to lure more firms, in particularly those from mainland China amid tension over their ability to trade on U.S. exchanges. It has proposed expanding listing rules to include secondary listings to all companies as long as they have one vote per share. Currently, only innovative and high growth dual-class share firms are eligible for secondary listings in Hong Kong. It also wants to lower the minimum market capitalization for secondary listings.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. has estimated about 18 Chinese companies currently listed elsewhere could take advantage of the new rules. “Through these changes, HKEX will become more welcoming and accommodating to overseas potential issuers,” Christina Bao, head of global issuer services, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday.Even so, it faces formidable competition from the U.S., whose depth of capital has long been a potent lure for Chinese companies. Despite tensions and U.S. sanctions being imposed, Chinese firms are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever.Bao, however, said Hong Kong offers advantages, and those that have chosen to sell shares in the city this year have a larger average float size than those which opted for the U.S. “If issuers are seeking a wide recognition from both mainland China and the rest of the world, Hong Kong is the place,” she said.The exchange this week reported record quarterly earnings in the first three months of the year driven by a boom in listings. Funds raised in initial public offerings jumped ninefold in the period. Big name Chinese companies such as streaming platform Bilibili Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. sold shares.The new rules are the next step after the exchange operator in 2018 introduced major reforms to allow companies with weighted voting rights and pre-revenue biotech firms to list in Hong Kong. That brought tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Meituan and Xiaomi Corp. to the city and made it the world’s second largest biotech fundraising hub.Since the new rules were introduced, 146 new economy companies have listed in Hong Kong, accounting for 61% of the IPO funds raised, according to HKEX’s data. Among them were 31 pre-revenue biotech companies and 13 secondary listings.These companies made up 95% of funds raised in the first quarter of this year, Bao said.The consultation period on the new proposal runs until May 31. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Expects the Pandemic-Fueled Shopping Frenzy to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., which benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, expects the trend to continue even as consumers get back to work and resume the vestiges of normal life.This time a year ago, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos warned investors that the spread of Covid-19 was going to be costly, in new facilities to meet demand from homebound shoppers and precautions to keep its operations running safely. Amazon hired hundreds of thousands of workers and continued to open warehouses at a rate of one every 24 hours.Quarterly results released on Thursday show those big bets continue to pay off. The pandemic has supercharged the retailer’s business, enabling the Seattle-based company to more profitably deliver packages, cloud-computing services and streamed movies.First-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, exceeding analysts’ estimates. For the quarter ending in June, Amazon projected sales between $110 billion and $116 billion, also better than Wall Street expected.“Fantastic quarter,” said Poonam Goyal, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Good all around and shows the staying power of changing consumer habits that will lean more toward digital.”The shares rose about 2.4% in extended trading. The stock has gained about 45% in the last 12 months.Amazon said Prime Day, the company’s shopping bonanza for members of its $119-a-year speedy shipping program, will take place in the second quarter. That may help the company’s spring results look rosier compared with a period in 2020 when many people were in the midst of lockdowns and shopping almost exclusively online.The company’s cloud-computing and advertising businesses, which generate fatter margins than the retail operation, are still growing rapidly. Sales at Amazon Web Services climbed 32% to $13.5 billion. The company’s Other segment, which is mostly ads, posted a 77% jump in revenue to $6.9 billion.LISTEN HERE:Despite the strong results, Amazon prominently devoted long sections of its earnings release to all the good things the company says it’s doing for workers, small businesses and the planet.Amazon’s recent defeat of a union bent on organizing one of its warehouses amplified the perception that it treats hourly workers unfairly. Climate activists have accused the company of spewing pollution into the neighborhoods its trucks and vans pass through. And regulators and lawmakers are scrutinizing Amazon for what they deem anticompetitive behavior.This latest blowout quarter will remind the company’s critics of its growing power, said DA Davidson & Co. senior analyst Tom Forte, who called the regulatory risk for Amazon “significant.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 Live Updates

    Famed investor Warren Buffett addresses shareholders around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

  • Stocks Move Lower As Traders Take Profits At The End Of The Month

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle below $63.50.

  • AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine brought in $275 million in 2021 first-quarter revenue

    In an upbeat earnings report today (April 30), Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca reported $275 million in revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine in the first three months of the year. The vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, is one of four authorized for use against Covid-19 in the EU. It’s also been one of the more controversial ones: Many countries paused their rollout of the jab when it emerged that it can, in some rare cases, cause blood clots.

  • Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Taper, Breaks Ranks With Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of excess risk taking in financial markets show it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start debating a reduction in its massive bond purchases, said the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, breaking ranks with Chair Jerome Powell.“We’re now at a point where I’m observing excesses and imbalances in financial markets,” said Robert Kaplan during a virtual event Friday. “I’m very attentive to that, and that’s why I do think at the earliest opportunity I think will be appropriate for us to start talking about adjusting those purchases.”Kaplan is not a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The Dallas Fed chief has been one of the Fed’s more hawkish officials and has said that he projects the central bank will raise interest rates next year. The median estimate of the 18 policy makers is that rates will stay near zero through 2023.His remarks contradict Powell, who told reporters Wednesday that the “time is not yet” to talk about tapering the Fed’s $120 billion monthly pace of bond buying.”It’s not surprising that Kaplan is making a case now for tapering because he’s already been making the case,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “The surprising thing is that it’s so soon right after Chair Powell had been very explicit in saying now is not the time to talk about tapering. That’s the dichotomy there.”Powell spoke after the FOMC unanimously voted to hold interest rates near zero and repeated it would maintain the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” had been made on its goals for employment and inflation.Kaplan, the first official to speak publicly snce the post-FOMC blackout period ended, said that threshold was approaching faster than anticipated as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.“I think we’re going to reach that benchmark sooner than I would have expected in January and others would have expected,” he said. “I think the U.S. economy will be far healthier when we have the ability to start weaning off those purchases.”A stock market at record highs, tight credit spreads and private investors driving up housing prices all point to imbalances in financial markets, Kaplan said. He’s paying particular attention to investors buying up single-family properties, often using all-cash offers to outbid families looking to purchase their first home.“We’ve got real excesses in the housing market,” Kaplan said. “It’s not yet the speculative situation that we had back in ‘07, ‘08 and ‘09, but I think it bears watching and keeping a close eye on.”(Updates with more details starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.