U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,241.84
    -4.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.24
    -71.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,271.73
    +18.46 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,303.47
    +7.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    +0.41 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    +0.0150 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3959
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9860
    +0.3510 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,154.24
    +583.55 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.81
    -17.38 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.06
    -15.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,874.89
    -9.24 (-0.03%)
     

How one founder realized satellite internet didn't have to be fast or expensive to be useful

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

It's hard to understand just how steeply the cost of launching and operating satellites has dropped, particularly since the introduction of lower cost launch services from a number of commercial players, and the maturation of the smartphone supply chain. Swarm co-founder and CEO realized just how much the cost curve had changed when she and her co-founder Ben Longmeir realized that they could outfit tiny satellites Longmeir had created as a kind of space lover's hobby with the equipment needed to provide low-bandwidth connectivity to low-powered devices around the world.

In this week's episode of Found, Sara walks us through how she went from an engineering career that included stints at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Google, to building Swarm as a first-time founder and CEO. We covered a range of topics including how Sara and Ben decided who would be CEO, what it's like leading a small but growing team, and how to evaluate your decisions as a founder, and commit to a course of action to move forward.

Sara was extremely candid with us about her experience as a founder and CEO, and this is definitely one of our most open and honest conversations to date.

We loved our time chatting with Sara, and we hope you love yours listening to the episode. And of course, we’d love if you can subscribe to Found in Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, on Google Podcasts or in your podcast app of choice. Please leave us a review and let us know what you think, or send us direct feedback either on Twitter or via email at found@techcrunch.com. And please join us again next week for our next featured founder.

