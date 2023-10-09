One Galantas Gold Insider Raised Stake By 3,903% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Galantas Gold Corporation's (CVE:GAL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Galantas Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer Brendan Morris made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$169k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.36 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Brendan Morris was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Galantas Gold insiders own about CA$2.3m worth of shares (which is 10.0% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Galantas Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Galantas Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Galantas Gold stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Galantas Gold. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Galantas Gold (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

